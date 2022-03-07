Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in February

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.4 days.

Shares of GUZOF opened at 1.25 on Monday. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a twelve month low of 1.25 and a twelve month high of 2.73.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Herdez SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

