Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.