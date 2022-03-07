Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.