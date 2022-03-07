Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPV stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

