Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after purchasing an additional 351,034 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Uniti Group by 921.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 148,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 702,757 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.