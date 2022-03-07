Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 52,311 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,311 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

