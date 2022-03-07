Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $197.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.15. 12,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,102. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

