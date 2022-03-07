GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $100.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NYSE GXO traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. 1,942,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.