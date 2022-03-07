GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives $100.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $93,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. 1,942,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

