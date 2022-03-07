GYEN (GYEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $276,670.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $276,670.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.12 or 0.06697216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.36 or 1.00003464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00047374 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

