Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

