Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 936,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

HLNE stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

