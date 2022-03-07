Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro Purchases 300,000 Shares

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Rating) Director Mike Cathro purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,800.81.
Shares of HPY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.04. 453,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10.
About Happy Creek Minerals
