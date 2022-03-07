Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Director Mike Cathro Purchases 300,000 Shares

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Rating) Director Mike Cathro purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,800.81.

Shares of HPY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.04. 453,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, tungsten, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property comprising 31 mineral tenures covering approximately 10,350 hectares; and the West Valley property that includes 32 mineral tenures covering approximately 14,957 hectares.

