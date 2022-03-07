Haven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $459,235.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004510 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $43.09 million and $459,235.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.62 or 0.06708754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00263734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.00737012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00069823 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00413652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00286946 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 24,496,992 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

