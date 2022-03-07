Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HWKZ stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Monday. Hawks Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Hawks Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,085,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hawks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,964,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawks Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Hawks Acquisition Corp is based in New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.