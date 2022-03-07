HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.03 billion and the lowest is $14.54 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.82. 1,454,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

