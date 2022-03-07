Head to Head Contrast: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% Heritage Global 31.62% 14.89% 10.70%

This table compares Conduent and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.22 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -23.56 Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.14 $9.66 million $0.23 6.65

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conduent and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.80%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Conduent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

