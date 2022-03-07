Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00375.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of HL opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

