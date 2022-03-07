Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. 6,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm has a market cap of $666.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

