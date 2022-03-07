Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

NYSE HESM opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 117.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

