HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$295.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.