Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat or $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $615.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

