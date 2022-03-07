Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.