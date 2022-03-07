Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.150-$11.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.750-$10.500 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

