High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $12.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

