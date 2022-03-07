Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CMO Acquires $99,275.00 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,603. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

