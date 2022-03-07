Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Shares of HLT opened at $137.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

