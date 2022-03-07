HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 9,018,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

