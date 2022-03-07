HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. 9,018,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
