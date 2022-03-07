Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 8,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Holley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.