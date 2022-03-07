HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 103,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $84,170.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $620,801. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.43. 64,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $478.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

