Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,264. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

