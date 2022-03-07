Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

HON stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.