Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $243.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.57.

HON opened at $187.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

