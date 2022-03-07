Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32.
About Hongkong Land
