Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

