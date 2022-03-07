HOPR (HOPR) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One HOPR coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $26.09 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

