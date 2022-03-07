HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

HP has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HP has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in HP by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.