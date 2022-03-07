HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

HPQ opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. HP has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

