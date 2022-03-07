HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $357,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HubSpot by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 145,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Argus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS opened at $459.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.87 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

