Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,736.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00288630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00074966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

