Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.