ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.80

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 10550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,255 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

