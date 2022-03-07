Idena (IDNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $118,589.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Idena has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $118,589.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00206696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00188888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.40 or 0.06574625 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,676,555 coins and its circulating supply is 58,345,132 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

