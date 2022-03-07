IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $37.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.