IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,930 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,954,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,784,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.74. The company has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

