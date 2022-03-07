IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,203 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

