IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,222 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,403 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

