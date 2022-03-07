IFP Advisors Inc Sells 346 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

