INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $78.61

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.61, but opened at $75.46. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 265,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,263. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

