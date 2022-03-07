Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.49

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 836036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

