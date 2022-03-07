Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.49

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 836036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.