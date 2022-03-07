Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

ILPT stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 405,579 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

