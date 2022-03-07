Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 616,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,977. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $539.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through the Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses on a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

