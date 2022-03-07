Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.01

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.01 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 1608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Ingevity alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.